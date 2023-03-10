11 Kandwal units to be auctioned today

Our Correspondent

NURPUR, MARCH 9

In order to generate enhanced revenue collection, the State Taxes and Excise Department has decided to auction 11 units of Kandwal toll barrier tomorrow (March 10).

The government has altered the old policy under which the existing lessees were allowed to run interstate toll barriers and allowed renewal after a 10 per cent hike on the reserve price. But this year the toll barriers are being put to auction where new bidders can also apply and give open bids as per the state government’s new toll policy.

Kangra DC Dr Nipun Jindal said the open auction of all 11 toll barriers of Kandwal unit under the jurisdiction of the DC, State Tax and Excise Office, Nurpur, would be conducted on March 10 at 11 am. Successful bidder would have to deposit 10% of the highest bid amount on the same day.

He said the toll reserve price for Kandwal unit had been fixed at Rs 10.76 crore. The bidder, who was keen to participate in the toll barrier bid process for the financial year 2023-24, was required to deposit 1% of the reserve price as bid security before participating in the bid process.

As per information, the Kandwal unit includes 11 toll barriers namely Kandwal, Katori-Bunglow, Bhadroya, Sansarpur-Terrace, Nangal-Bhoor, Shekhupura Chowk, Suliali, Sthana, Dhangupir, Ulerian Chowk and Kathgarh.