11 MoUs signed at roadshows, but no action on ground

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, April 7

The investment proposals obtained by the state through three international roadshows in 2019 are yet to see the light of the day.

The former BJP government organised roadshows in Germany, the Netherlands and the UAE in 2019 where 11 memorandums of understanding (MoUs) were signed involving Rs 2,200-crore investment. None of the proposals has seen the light of the day even after over three years.

The roadshows aimed at roping in international investors and generating employment. A significant sum of money was spent on holding those roadshows.

The MoUs signed in 2019 with a proposed capital cost of Rs 100 crore during interactive meetings at Chandigarh have not become operational till now. Two meetings were held with the prospective investors at Chandigarh in September 2021 and March 2022.

Sixteen projects, involving over Rs 100-crore investment, were signed. The projects, supposed to be set up in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh (BBN) industrial cluster, Kala Amb, Paonta Sahib and Shimla, were expected to generate 11,450 jobs.

Some projects are in the pipeline, while some parties have expressed their inability to go ahead with the proposed projects. Around Rs 2,957 crore was planned to be invested in those 16 projects, including a film city, private industrial parks, hospitals, paper mills and units manufacturing ethanol and auto parts, etc.

This information was revealed during a Vidhan Sabha reply to a question posed by Dharampur MLA Chander Shekhar. An analysis of the “investment promised” and what has actually materialised reveals that more needed to be done to attract investment to the state.

Rs 2,200-cr investment