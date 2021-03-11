11 new Covid cases, no death in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 2

A total of 11 new cases were recorded in the state though there was no Covid related death in the last 24 hours.

The total active cases in the state today was 59. The total number of positive cases has risen to 2,84,822. The highest number of five cases was recorded in Kangra, two each in Shimla and Mandi and one each in Solan and Kinnaur.