11 nurses, 200 beds: Healthcare ails at Shimla hospital

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, November 3

As a mere 11 staff nurses are available at the 200-bedded Civil Hospital at Rohru in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district, the health facility has stopped elective surgeries and has been admitting only “very serious” patients.

1:20, but 1:7 needed The Rohru Civil Hospital has a nurse-patient ratio of around 1:20 against 1:7 recommended by authorities

Due to the acute staff shortage, the hospital has stopped elective surgeries

Situation worsened after 10 nurses recruited on outsource basis were ousted in Sept

Dr Ravinder Sharma, officiating Medical Superintendent at the hospital, said against the sanctioned strength of 31 staff nurses, only 14 were available. “Two of them are on maternity leave and one is stationed in a blood bank. So, we are left with only 11 nurses to cater to the admitted patients and keep the emergency services running. As it was getting difficult to manage the workload, we stopped elective surgeries. Nevertheless, we are doing emergency surgeries,” he said. The hospital’s functioning was hampered when the services of 10 nurses, hired on outsource basis during the Covid-19 pandemic, were terminated in September. “The termination of their services has increased the workload on the regular staff,” said Dr Sharma.

A staff nurse said they were working in three shifts and there were only two-three nurses available per shift. “We can’t do anything beyond giving medicines to the admitted patients on time. The quality of nursing care has taken a hit. The recommended nurse-patient ratio is 1:7. Here, the ratio is around 1:20,” she said.

The number of indoor patients used to be around 120-130 before the outsourced staff was suspended. Now, it hovers between 50 and 70. Besides affecting nursing care, the staff shortage has left the nurses exhausted. “Apart from patient care in wards, we do the documentation work and also serve in emergency. It’s getting difficult for us as well as the patients with the reduced workforce,” the nurse said. The hospital caters to people from Rohru as well as bordering areas of Uttarakhand, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Rampur and Dodra Kwar. Dr Gopal Berry, Director of Health Services, said, “We are aware of the matter and are trying to depute nurses as soon as possible.”

