 11 nurses, 200 beds: Healthcare ails at Shimla hospital : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • 11 nurses, 200 beds: Healthcare ails at Shimla hospital

11 nurses, 200 beds: Healthcare ails at Shimla hospital

11 nurses, 200 beds: Healthcare ails at Shimla hospital

Nurses are working in three shifts at Civil Hospital, Rohru. TRIBUNE PHOTO



Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, November 3

As a mere 11 staff nurses are available at the 200-bedded Civil Hospital at Rohru in Himachal Pradesh’s Shimla district, the health facility has stopped elective surgeries and has been admitting only “very serious” patients.

1:20, but 1:7 needed

  • The Rohru Civil Hospital has a nurse-patient ratio of around 1:20 against 1:7 recommended by authorities
  • Due to the acute staff shortage, the hospital has stopped elective surgeries
  • Situation worsened after 10 nurses recruited on outsource basis were ousted in Sept

Dr Ravinder Sharma, officiating Medical Superintendent at the hospital, said against the sanctioned strength of 31 staff nurses, only 14 were available. “Two of them are on maternity leave and one is stationed in a blood bank. So, we are left with only 11 nurses to cater to the admitted patients and keep the emergency services running. As it was getting difficult to manage the workload, we stopped elective surgeries. Nevertheless, we are doing emergency surgeries,” he said. The hospital’s functioning was hampered when the services of 10 nurses, hired on outsource basis during the Covid-19 pandemic, were terminated in September. “The termination of their services has increased the workload on the regular staff,” said Dr Sharma.

A staff nurse said they were working in three shifts and there were only two-three nurses available per shift. “We can’t do anything beyond giving medicines to the admitted patients on time. The quality of nursing care has taken a hit. The recommended nurse-patient ratio is 1:7. Here, the ratio is around 1:20,” she said.

The number of indoor patients used to be around 120-130 before the outsourced staff was suspended. Now, it hovers between 50 and 70. Besides affecting nursing care, the staff shortage has left the nurses exhausted. “Apart from patient care in wards, we do the documentation work and also serve in emergency. It’s getting difficult for us as well as the patients with the reduced workforce,” the nurse said. The hospital caters to people from Rohru as well as bordering areas of Uttarakhand, Jubbal-Kotkhai, Rampur and Dodra Kwar. Dr Gopal Berry, Director of Health Services, said, “We are aware of the matter and are trying to depute nurses as soon as possible.”

#Shimla

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

Urfi Javed arrested? Watch as police take her into custody over her bold clothes

2
Diaspora

97,000 Indians, mostly from Punjab and Gujarat, arrested in 1 year trying to enter US illegally

3
India

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

4
India

Rave parties with snake venom: Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav booked, 5 others arrested

5
Delhi

Elderly man falls prey to sextortion, loses Rs 12.8 lakh after a WhatsApp video call

6
Chandigarh

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

7
Delhi

Delhi's air quality worsens to 'severe plus' category; Centre defers stricter curbs, says AQI in region showing declining trend

8
Sports

How five-week camp with Yuvraj Singh helped Shubman Gill and three other Punjab cricketers

9
Himachal

5 killed in road accident in Himachal Pradesh's Mandi

10
Patiala

Navjot Singh Sidhu questions AAP govt over excise scam

Don't Miss

View All
Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pak militia
J & K

When tanks drove on snow at Zoji La to secure Ladakh from Pakistani militia

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib in images
Amritsar

100-yr journey of Darbar Sahib, Amritsar, in images

‘Steal his boots’: Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah
World Cup 2023

'Steal his boots': Wasim Akram gives hilarious suggestion to stop Jasprit Bumrah

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs
Diaspora

Your turban does not mean terrorism, New York City mayor says amid recent attacks on Sikhs

Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills
Punjab

Punjab: Rising feral dog attacks pose threat to dwindling wildlife in Shivalik foothills

Bhogpur co-op sugar mill shows the way
Jalandhar

Generating electricity from stubble: Bhogpur co-op sugar mill in Jalandhar shows the way

Top News

As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home

As Delhi AQI falls to ‘severe plus’, L-G tells vulnerable people to stay home

Appeals to Punjab, other neighbouring states to check crop r...

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022

Farm fires near13K in Punjab, AQI worse than 2022

Gurugram hospitals asked to establish smog OPDs, wards

Gurugram hospitals asked to establish smog OPDs, wards

Hamas attack ‘terror’ act, need two-state solution: S Jaishankar

Hamas attack ‘terror’ act, need two-state solution: S Jaishankar

Ready to join probe, but ensure decency maintained: Mahua Moitra

Ready to join probe, but ensure decency maintained: Mahua Moitra

‘Cash-for-query’ hearing


Cities

View All

10 farmers booked for burning paddy stubble in Amritsar district

10 farmers booked for burning paddy stubble in Amritsar district

With 1/3rd crop yet to be harvested, Amritsar district registers 1,252 farm fire cases

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

Villager booked for burning paddy straw in Tarn Taran

Golden Temple: Renovation of Baba Deep Singh memorial Gurdwara Shaheed Bunga begins

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

2 hurt in Bathinda firing incident

Punjab farm fire cases inch towards 2K, Sangrur tops the chart

Bathinda murder suspect among 3 held after Zirakpur encounter

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

Ban on petrol two-wheeler registration: Fate of over 700 bookings for Dhanteras delivery in limbo

83 died in road mishaps in Chandigarh last year: Report

Acquired lands in militarised zones to remain free from construction: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Chandigarh: GMCH nurses to strike work on November 19 over unresolved issues

Clear markets of encroachments: Chandigarh MC Commissioner Anindita Mitra to officials

GRAP Stage-3 invoked, anti-smog guns deployed as Delhi Govt, Central agencies step up fight against pollution

Delhi's air quality worsens to 'severe plus' category; Centre defers stricter curbs, says AQI in region showing declining trend

Delhi LG says air pollution situation extremely worrisome, calls meeting with CM Kejriwal

Supreme Court asks suspended AAP MP Raghav Chadha to tender unconditional apology to Rajya Sabha chairperson

Delhi air pollution—the annual season of 'whataboutery', political blame game

Delhi Environment Minister urges Union counterpart to become ‘active’ as north India grapples with polluted air

No let-up in stubble burning in district

No let-up in stubble burning in Jalandhar district

Jalandhar DC deputes officers to curtail farm fire cases

Dengue cases cross 9,000 in Punjab, seven deaths; Hoshiarpur worst hit

Kapurthala govt primary schools grapple with shortage of teachers

Indian Oil Mumbai, CAG Delhi to clash for hockey title today

October, Saturdays, evenings most fatal, snuffed max lives

October, Saturdays, evenings most fatal, snuffed max lives

MC elections: Opposition parties await court verdict on ward delimitation

20 test positive for dengue

Army man killed at wedding, woman, 2 sons nabbed

70,250 landholders; 421 farm fires till Nov 1, AQI remains poor

New voter lists for Patiala MC elections flawed: BJP

New voter lists for Patiala MC elections flawed: BJP

Surge in farm fires raises alarm as 40% area yet to see harvest

MBBS student crushed to death in Dhablan village

MC team checks cleanliness in Patiala

Punjabi University granted patent for anti-diabetic agent