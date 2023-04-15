11 Volvo buses added to HRTC fleet

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 14

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri today flagged off 11 new Volvo buses inducted into the fleet of the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) at Kaithlighat, around 20 km from Shimla.

As many as four buses were dispatched to the Taradevi depot, five to the Kullu depot and two to the Dharamsala depot. With the addition of these 11 buses, the number of Volvo buses in the HRTC fleet has risen to 76.

The Deputy Chief Minister also flagged off a new Volvo bus route from Shimla to Manali via Bilaspur and Mandi.

“The bus will start from Shimla at 9 am, and reach Manali at 6 pm. On return journey, it will start from Manali at 9 am and reach Shimla at 6 pm. The one-way fare for a Shimla to Manali Volvo bus has been fixed at Rs 1,019,” said Agnihotri.

He said that the HRTC was considering starting Volvo service from Shimla to Jaipur, Shimla to Srinagar, Tapri to Chandigarh Airport and Chintpurni to Delhi. “To strengthen the HRTC, we will start profit-earning routes from time to time,” he added.

He said electric buses would be inducted in the HRTC fleet with a view to making Himachal a green state. “As many as 15 electric buses have reached the Dharamsala depot, while 20 electric buses will reach Shimla shortly. In the coming days, we are going to purchase 75 electric buses,” Agnihotri added.