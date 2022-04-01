11 years on, horticulture office building in Shimla still incomplete

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, March 31

In July 2011, an amount of Rs 11.25 lakh was released for the construction of a building of the Horticulture Department at Kupvi in Shimla district. However, 11 years later, after spending the entire budget, the building stands abandoned with just “50 to 60 per cent work completed”. Still worse, the work done is said to be of poor quality. “The contractor has abandoned the construction work. We have sent him a notice but he has not responded,” says Rajender Singh, Tehsildar, Kupvi.

The Shimal Deputy Commissioner had sanctioned funds to the Chopal SDM under the Backward Area Sub-Plan for the construction of the building. The building was to house the office of the Horticulture Department and residences of some officials. The funds for the construction work were released in July 2011 and the Chopal SDM had constituted a committee under the chairmanship of the Naib Tehsildar, Kupvi, with an SDO and the Horticulture Development Officer, Chopal, as its members, to execute the job.

“The work was allotted to a government contractor. He signed an agreement to complete the job within eight months with a sanctioned budget. Even as the entire budget has been released, the contractor did not complete the construction work. He instead abandoned the building and didn’t respond to the notice sent to him,” says the Tehsildar.

The Horticulture Department, too, has no clue when the building will be ready. “The Horticulture Development Officer, Chopal, was made a member of the committee that was to execute the work. However, the department was not kept in the loop once the committee was formed,” says Surinder Justa, Horticulture Development Officer, Chopal.

Due to the inordinate delay in the construction of the building, the Horticulture Department office is running from a rented accommodation at Kupvi. “The department is paying Rs 7,987 per month for the rented office,” says DR Sharma, Deputy Director, Horticulture.