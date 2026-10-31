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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 11 years on, Nagrota Surian tehsil office remains on paper

11 years on, Nagrota Surian tehsil office remains on paper

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Rajiv Mahajan
Nurpur, Updated At : 01:47 AM Oct 31, 2026 IST
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The dilapidated gram panchayat building from where the tehsil office has been functioning.
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The proposed building of the Nagrota Surian tehsil office in the Jawali Assembly constituency of Kangra district has failed to take off even 11 years after its foundation stone was laid by then Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh on February 17, 2015. Not a single brick has been laid at the proposed site, exposing the lack of administrative follow-up on an important public infrastructure project. Residents are resentful and allege that the government has failed to turn the foundation stone ceremony into tangible development work.

The office, upgraded to a full-fledged tehsil in 2021 by the then Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government, had been functioning for the past few years from two small and dilapidated rooms of an old gram panchayat building. The structure had been declared unsafe but continued to be used and the cramped accommodation raised concern over the safety and convenience of employees and visitors.

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Although the land for the proposed building was transferred to the Revenue Department after the gram panchayat issued a no objection certificate (NOC), construction has remained confined to official files. The prolonged inaction has raised questions over the fate of the project and the accountability of the authorities concerned.

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Recently, the tehsil office shifted to the premises vacated by the Block Development Office after the latter moved to the Jawali sub-divisional headquarters. The move has given some relief to staff and visitors, who earlier worked and accessed services in inadequate accommodation. However, the arrangement does not meet the long-pending demand for a dedicated tehsil office building.

Rajni Mahajan, former chairperson of Nagrota Surian gram panchayat, alleged that the foundation stone ceremony had turned out to be a political gimmick, as the project had not moved beyond the announcement despite completion of the land-transfer formalities. She said the proposed building seemed to have gone missing from the government files.

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Residents have urged the state government and the Revenue Department to explain the reasons for the inordinate delay and start construction without further loss of time. They said an office upgraded to tehsil status should not be left without proper infrastructure even 11 years after the project was announced.

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