110 posts of ITI trainee up for grabs

Chamba, February 15
District Employment Officer Arvind Singh Chauhan said on February 21, a campus interview will be organised for 110 posts in three private companies at the District Employment Office, Balu (Chamba).
Chauhan said 60 posts of fashion designer trainee (for SC women only) would be filled in GS Techno Innovation Pvt Ltd and Shahi Exports Pvt Ltd. The District Employment Office could be contacted for more information on 01899-222209.
