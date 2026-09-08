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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 111 killed in Kangra road mishaps in 2025: Kangra MP Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj

111 killed in Kangra road mishaps in 2025: Kangra MP Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj

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Raghav Guleria
Dharamsala, Updated At : 01:40 AM Sep 08, 2026 IST
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Kangra MP Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj chairs a meeting on road safety at Dharamsala. Tribune photo
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Kangra Lok Sabha MP Dr Rajiv Bhardwaj on Monday stressed the need for strict enforcement of road-safety rules and greater public awareness to reduce road accidents in Kangra district. Chairing a meeting of the District-Level Road Safety Committee, he said curbing accidents required the active participation of the administration, police, departments concerned and the public.

Dr Bhardwaj said nearly 1.5 lakh people die in road accidents in the country every year, with those in the 18-45 age group accounting for a significant proportion. The challenge was more serious in a hill state like Himachal Pradesh, he added.

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Data presented at the meeting showed that 111 people were killed in road accidents in Kangra in 2025, while 101 suffered serious injuries and 380 sustained minor injuries. So far this year, 87 people have died, 78 suffered serious injuries and 359 sustained minor injuries.

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The MP said human error was the main cause of nearly 93 per cent of accidents and stressed that the problem could not be addressed merely through challans and penalties. He urged the Transport Department, HRTC and private bus operators to organise regular road-safety awareness programmes for drivers and conductors.

He also called for the involvement of panchayat pradhans, municipal councillors, MLAs and other elected representatives in awareness campaigns. Dr Bhardwaj said Intelligent Traffic Management Systems (ITMS) had been installed at 11 locations in Kangra and called for their expansion to other important points.

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He directed National Highway authorities to identify accident-prone junctions and install signboards, blinker lights and other safety measures. He also asked officials to explore the feasibility of a foot overbridge near ITI-Shahpur for the safety of students.

Highlighting the importance of the golden hour, he urged people to promptly take accident victims to hospital. He said Good Samaritans who helped victims reach hospital in time were eligible for a certificate and a cash reward of Rs 25,000.

Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa, SP Kulbhushan Verma, RTO Vikas Jamwal and other officials attended the meeting.

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