111-km forest lines to check fires during summer in Una

Our Correspondent

Una, March 29

To check forest fires during the forthcoming summer season, the Una Forest Division has devised a working plan that includes the creation and maintenance of 111.6-km of fire lines and controlled burning on about 600 hectares of land, which is littered by dry vegetation and is the most vulnerable.

Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Sushil Kumar Rana says in 2020, there was not even one incident of forest fire in the district, but in 2021, there were 57 fire incidents in the forest area and 352.25 hectares were destroyed, causing a loss of Rs 12.61 lakh.

He says three to four metre wide tracks are cleared in forest areas to stop the spread of fire. Due to lack of dry vegetation on these lines, fire does not spread. He adds controlled burning also serves the same purpose since the existing combustible material on the forest floor is burnt under the watchful eyes of the Forest Department.

Rana says that the Una Forest Division has 4,453 hectares of reserved forest area, 4,390 hectares of demarcated protected forest and 12,405 hectares of un-demarcated protected forest. He adds that the fire incidents covered by the Forest Department include all forest areas, besides government ‘shamlat’ or village common land.

In 2022, the number of forest fire incidents increased to 85, destroying 619.95 hectares. The estimated loss was Rs 12.9 lakh, says the DFO. The focus this year is on ensuring that no fire incident takes place. For this, the services of 57 fire watchers on a daily wage basis will be requisitioned during the peak summer season and they have already been identified, he adds.

Rana says that a Rapid Fire Force with volunteers from different villages on the forest fringe areas has been constituted. Thousands of volunteers have sent their consent to respond to forest fire incidents in their vicinity.