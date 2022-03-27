111 units of blood collected

Hamirpur, March 26
A blood donation camp was organised at Nadaun to mark the birthday of Sukhwinder Singh Sukhu, local MLA and former president of the HPCC, in which 111 units of blood were collected.
“I have dedicated my life to the service and welfare of the people and I pledge on this day that I will continue to serve not only Nadaun but people of the district and the entire state with zeal.” He would remain indebted to the people of his constituency who had supported and voted him thrice to represent them in the state Assembly, Sukhu added. —
