Rs 112 cr spent on irrigation schemes, but no water in Mandi's Dharampur region: Farmers

Tribune News Service

Mandi, May 3

Himachal Kisan Sabha leader Rantaj Rana said despite spending over Rs 112 crore on the construction of irrigation schemes, farmers of the Dharampur region in Mandi district were still waiting for water for irrigation purpose.

“Around 24 irrigation schemes are under construction for the past four years in Dharampur. However, till date, not even one scheme has been completed to provide water for irrigation,” he said.

“During the financial year 2018-19, the state government spent Rs 17.65 crore on lift-water irrigation schemes, in 2019-20 Rs 34.37 crore, in 2020-21 Rs 38.10 crore and in 2021-22 Rs 22.33 crore were spent. Besides, under the SHIVA project of the Horticulture Department, the government spent Rs 1.11 crore on providing water supply for irrigation to farmers in Dharampur subdivision,” said Bhupender Singh, a former member of the Zila Parishad.

“Due to delay in the completion of these irrigation schemes, the farmers of around 150 villages in Sandhol, Mandap Tihra and Dharampur are suffering. They are waiting desperately for the completion of these irrigation schemes. Due to lack of water supply for irrigation, the farmers of the region are dependent on seasonal rain to ensure good crop,” he said.

“Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should look into the issue and direct the authorities concerned to expedite the construction of these irrigation schemes in stipulated time,” he added.