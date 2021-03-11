Rs 112 cr spent on irrigation schemes, but no water in Mandi's Dharampur region: Farmers

Mandi, May 3
Himachal Kisan Sabha leader Rantaj Rana said despite spending over Rs 112 crore on the construction of irrigation schemes, farmers of the Dharampur region in Mandi district were still waiting for water for irrigation purpose.
“Around 24 irrigation schemes are under construction for the past four years in Dharampur. However, till date, not even one scheme has been completed to provide water for irrigation,” he said.
“During the financial year 2018-19, the state government spent Rs 17.65 crore on lift-water irrigation schemes, in 2019-20 Rs 34.37 crore, in 2020-21 Rs 38.10 crore and in 2021-22 Rs 22.33 crore were spent. Besides, under the SHIVA project of the Horticulture Department, the government spent Rs 1.11 crore on providing water supply for irrigation to farmers in Dharampur subdivision,” said Bhupender Singh, a former member of the Zila Parishad.
“Due to delay in the completion of these irrigation schemes, the farmers of around 150 villages in Sandhol, Mandap Tihra and Dharampur are suffering. They are waiting desperately for the completion of these irrigation schemes. Due to lack of water supply for irrigation, the farmers of the region are dependent on seasonal rain to ensure good crop,” he said.
“Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur should look into the issue and direct the authorities concerned to expedite the construction of these irrigation schemes in stipulated time,” he added.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
EMIs to rise as RBI hikes repo rate by 40 bps; raises CRR by 50 bps
RBI Governor-headed MPC retains its accommodative monetary p...
Markets go into tailspin after RBI’s rate hike surprise; Sensex, Nifty slump over 2 per cent
Titan, Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance, IndusInd Bank, HDFC Ban...
Modi, five PMs of Nordic countries pledge to deepen cooperation; focus on international peace and security
Prime Ministers reaffirm the importance of free trade as a d...
Heavy security deployed in Mumbai, neighbouring areas amid loudspeaker row
Raj Thackeray had urged people to play Hanuman Chalisa on lo...
13-year-old girl alleges she was raped by SHO in UP's Lalitpur when she visited police station to file gang-rape case
Absconding SHO, 3 other accused arrested