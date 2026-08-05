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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 112 roads remain blocked across Himachal; state to witness heavy showers till August 11

112 roads remain blocked across Himachal; state to witness heavy showers till August 11

For August 6, yellow alerts have been issued for Kangra, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts, resulting in intense spells of heavy rains in isolated places

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 07:11 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
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People use umbrellas to protect themselves during the rain in Shimla on Wednesday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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As many as 112 roads continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh, while about 189 transformers and 61 water supply schemes also remain disrupted following damaged due to torrential rains.

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As per the State Emergency Operation Centre, out of the total blocked roads, as many as 37 are in Mandi, 34 in Kullu, 26 in Sirmaur, eight in Kangra, four in Shimla, two in Una and one in Chamba.

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Similarly, out of the total disrupted transformers, as many as 90 are in Solan, 69 in Sirmaur, 23 in Chamba and seven in Shimla.

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Apart from this, out of the total water supply schemes which remain disrupted, about 27 are in Sirmaur, 22 in Hamirpur, seven in Bilaspur, three in Shimla and two in Chamba.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is very likely to continue across the state till August 11 for which yellow alerts have been issued by the state’s Meteorological Centre.

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For August 6, yellow alerts have been issued for Kangra, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts, resulting in intense spells of heavy rains in isolated places.

Additionally, light to moderate rain is also expected to occur in other parts of the state.

Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal across Himachal till August 11.

Heavy rains were also witnessed in isolated places during the past 24 hours. Kangra received 76.2 mm rain, Nahan 64.8mm, Dharamsala 56 mm, Una 52.6 mm, Mandi 30.6 mm, Solan 15.6 mm and Shimla 9.6 mm.

As a result of this, minimum temperatures were down by 2° to 3°C while maximum temperatures were normal.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 22.7°C, Dharamshala 28.1°C, Manali 23.6°C, Solan 27.8°C, Kangra 30.8°C, Mandi 31.6°C, Sundernagar and Bilaspur 31.5°C, Hamirpur 32.7°C, Kufri 19.5 °C, Kasauli 24°C, Kalpa 23.1°C, Nahan 24.3°C, and Chamba 30°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 34.2°C, which was recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 13.2°C, which was recorded in Lahaul and Spiti’s Kukumseri.

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