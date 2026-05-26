113-year-old woman casts vote at 'Pink Booth' in HP Panchayat polls

Voters turned out enthusiastically in the first phase of the Panchayati Raj Institution elections in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district on Tuesday.

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Among the notable voters was 113-year-old Manglu Devi, who exercised her franchise at a ‘Pink Booth’ set up in Seu Gram Panchayat under the Ghumarwin Development Block.

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A resident of Bhadrog village, Manglu Devi had arrived at the polling station with her family members to cast her vote. She is among the oldest women voters to participate in the elections.

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District Election Officer (Panchayat) and Deputy Commissioner of Bilaspur, Rahul Kumar praised her spirit, saying her participation in this “festival of democracy” would inspire both, voters and the younger generations to actively take part in the electoral process.