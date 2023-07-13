117 schools with zero enrolment denotified

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 12

The state government has denotified 117 primary and middle across the state with zero enrolment. The denotified schools include 78 primary schools and 39 middle schools. These schools had zero enrolment as on May 3, 2023.

The maximum number of schools has been denotified in Shimla district. As for the primary schools, 20 have been denotified in Shimla district, 15 in Mandi district and 11 in Kangra district. Among middle schools also, Shimla tops the list with 20 schools.

#Shimla