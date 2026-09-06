1,170 new TB cases detected in Solan during six-month campaign

A high burden of tuberculosis has continuously being reported from Solan district, with more than 1,900 to 2,100 new cases being recorded annually over the years. As many as 1,170 new tuberculosis cases have been detected in the district in an intensive six-month screening campaign. During the campaign, Nikshay camps were organised in 637 highly vulnerable villages and more than 25,000 people were screened for tuberculosis there. “Test reports confirmed 1,170 individuals suffering from tuberculosis. Following tuberculosis detection, the Health Department linked them to government hospitals, started medication and issued instructions for regular monthly follow-up check-ups,” said Dr Ajay Pathak, Chief Medical Officer, Solan.

Of the 1,170 patients detected, 29 were found to have multi-drug resistant tuberculosis (MDR-TB). Since first-line TB medicines are ineffective against MDR-TB, such patients require specialised and prolonged treatment. A single course of MDR-TB medication costs around Rs 60,000, which is being provided free of cost by the government.

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The campaign was initially planned for 100 days but it took six months because of the detailed screening of family members and other vulnerable populations. Health officials said that Nikshay camps would be organised regularly.

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According to the Health Department data, Solan records an average of more than 2,000 new TB cases every year. Officials said that an intensive screening drive had helped in the identification of patients at an early stage, enabling timely treatment and helping reduce the risk of transmission.

The family members of the patients identified during the campaign are also being provided TB Preventive Treatment (TPT). They are being regularly screened for TB symptoms to facilitate early detection and treatment, an important measure to prevent further transmission and advance the goal of tuberculosis elimination.

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The campaign was part of nationwide efforts to detect and prevent tuberculosis and increase public awareness about the disease. The Central Government had also used an artificial intelligence-based tool, Vulnerability Mapping for Tuberculosis (VMTB), to identify high-risk villages and urban wards. The model analyses multiple open-source geospatial and socio-demographic datasets, including population density, nutrition, sanitation, literacy, historical TB data and co-morbidities such as diabetes, to identify areas and populations more vulnerable to tuberculosis.