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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 118 candidates left in fray for Una local body elections

118 candidates left in fray for Una local body elections

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Rajesh Sharma
Una, Updated At : 08:58 PM May 07, 2026 IST
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A candidate along with supporters going to file nomination papers from Basoli ward for the Zila Parishad elections in Una district on Thursday.
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A total of 118 candidates remain in the fray for the urban local body elections in Una district following the completion of the nomination process, District Election Officer and Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal said on Thursday. Polling will be held on May 17 in the nagar panchayats of Gagret, Amb, Tahliwal and Daulatpur Chowk, along with the Municipal Councils of Mehatpur-Basdehra and Santoshgarh. The counting of votes will take place on May 31.

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Lal said 28,291 voters, including 14,094 women, were eligible to cast their votes in the elections. Among them 283 were first-time voters.

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A total of 48 polling stations have been set up in the district to ensure the smooth conduct of the elections. Electronic voting machines (EVMs) will be used for polling. Lal said that a special monitoring cell had been established within the DC’s office complex to oversee the electoral process.

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Meanwhile, the nomination process also began on Thursday for elections to Panchayati Raj Institutions in all 249 panchayats in the district.

The elections include 17 Zila Parishad seats, Panchayat Samiti seats in five development blocks and the posts of pradhan and up-pradhan in all 249 panchayats. Elections will also be held for 1,515 ward member seats.

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The elections will be held in three phases on May 26, 28 and 30.

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