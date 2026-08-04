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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 119 resin tins seized in Sirmaur

119 resin tins seized in Sirmaur

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Tribune News Service
Nahan, Updated At : 01:39 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The police seized a pickup vehicle allegedly transporting 119 tins of resin without valid documents in Sirmaur district late Sunday evening. A Pachhad police team during routine patrolling intercepted the pickup vehicle near the Dharyar crossing, ahead of Kangar Ghat village, and conducted a search. The police team found 119 tins of resin concealed beneath a tarpaulin inside the vehicle. The driver, identified as Sarvesh Thakur, and another traveller, Robin Thakur, reportedly failed to produce any valid permit or documents related to the source of the resin or its intended destination.

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Resin is a sticky substance obtained primarily from pine trees and is widely used in the manufacture of varnish, adhesive, paint, handicrafts, artificial jewellery and several industrial products. Under the rules applicable in Himachal Pradesh, the transportation of resin requires permission from the competent authority.

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The vehicle and the resin consignment were seized and a case was registered at the Pachhad police station. A probe is underway to ascertain the origin of the consignment and whether any law has been violated.

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