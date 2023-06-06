12.5 tonnes of trash removed from 1,384 spots

Our Correspondent

Shimla, June 5

The HP State Legal Services Authority today observed the World Environment Day across the state, with the participation of Panchayati Raj Institutions, Mahila Mandals, Yuvak Mandals, Anganwadi workers, NGOs, social workers, and volunteers from various organisations.

On the occasion, Justice Tarlok Singh Chauhan Himachal Pradesh High Court virtually interacted with the participants. More than 7,000 individuals joined the virtual interaction from as many as 200 locations.

A community clean-up drive was organised in which approximately 12.5 tonnes of garbage were removed from 1,384 spots. As many as 835 Panchayati Raj institutions, 978 Mahila Mandals, 162 Yuvak Mandals, 3,005 Anganwadi workers, 68 NGOs, SHGs and social workers took part in the drive.