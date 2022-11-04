12,893 cast vote via postal ballot

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 3

As many as 12,893 votes have been polled through postal ballot till date for the upcoming Assembly elections.

As compared to 5,093 votes polled through postal ballot on the Day 1, 7,800 votes were polled today by 6,445 voters aged over 80 years, 1,314 people with disability and 41 persons from essential services said Chief Electoral Officer Maneesh Garg here today.

A total of 2,165 postal ballots were polled in Mandi followed by Kangra (1,374), Shimla (1,285), Solan (571), Bilaspur (796), Una (565), Kullu (490), Hamirpur (187), Chamba (183), Kinnaur (124) and Lahaul & Spiti (60). No postal ballots were reported in Sirmour today.