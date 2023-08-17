12 endangered structures vacated in Shimla as safety measure

Tribune News Service

Shimla, August 16

Vehicular movement in the state capital has been severely crippled with landslides, uprooted trees and roads caving in at several places. The entire traffic has been diverted through the bypass. Several buildings, including the Urban Development (UD) Office, have been vacated as landslides and trees had rendered them unsafe.

Majority of roads restored As many as 12 endangered structures in Shimla, which are vulnerable, have been evacuated. Circular Road has been closed due to which the traffic movement has got disrupted in the city. We have managed to restore a majority of the roads for vehicular movement. Sanjeev Gandhi, SP, Shimla

After the major landslide and uprooting of large trees near the UD Office, the multi-storeyed building in the Talland area has been rendered unsafe. So as a precautionary measure, the police administration has got the building vacated. Similarly, due to another landslide near a multi-storeyed building in the Himland area, it has also been vacated and people residing there have been moved to safer places. There are buildings of many private and government offices and Saint Edward’s School near the landslide site that have become vulnerable. Hundreds of trees have fallen in different parts of the district causing blockade and damage to property and human life as well.

Schools, colleges closed today in Shimla All schools, colleges, vocational training centres and aanganwadis will remain closed on August 17 in Shimla Urban and Rural sub division. The administration has taken the decision as several roads are blocked and there is a threat of landslides at different locations.

Several houses in the Lower Summer Hill area have also been vacated. The Radha Swami stretch to Five Benches Road near Jakhu has been covered with tarpaulin sheets after it developed large cracks . The Bamloe-Talland road was blocked near Himland, Boileauganj-Summer Hill road was also closed and Vikasnagar-Kasumpti road was also closed.

