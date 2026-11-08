12 Guides receive prestigious Governor’s Award certificates

Deputy Commissioner Jatin Lal felicitated 12 Guides from the district by presenting them with Governor’s Award certificates on the occasion of the 77th foundation day of The Bharat Scouts and Guides. The ceremony was held on Saturday in the Deputy Commissioner’s chamber.

Congratulating the award recipients, Lal wished them a bright future and said the Scouts and Guides movement played a vital role in fostering leadership qualities, patriotism and a spirit of selfless service among young people. He encouraged the Guides to strive for excellence in all spheres of life and contribute actively to the development of society and the nation.

The officials and Guide Captains present at the event also commended the recipients for their achievements and urged them to continue working towards greater accomplishments.

Those present included Bharat Scouts and Guides District Chief Commissioner Anil Kumar, who is also Deputy Director of the Higher Education Department; District Secretary Pawan Kumar; District Organisation Commissioner (Guides) Sonu Kumari; District Training Commissioner (Guides) Monika Rana; Ranger Commissioner Shivani Devi; and Guide Captains Pawan Kumari Patial and Ramdei.