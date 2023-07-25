12 houses face landslide threat

Dharamsala, July 24
As many as 12 houses in Machiani village in Shahpur Assembly constituency face threat due to landslides. A team of Shahpur officials visited the village and talked to villagers. Officials of the district administration have been asked to look for some alternative accommodations to house the affected families.
