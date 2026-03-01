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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 12 IAS officers to go on poll duty

12 IAS officers to go on poll duty

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM Mar 19, 2026 IST
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As many as 12 IAS officers from the state have been appointed as election observers in the five poll-bound states. These include Priyanka Basu Ingty, Ritesh Chauhan, Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, Harikesh Meena, Raghav Sharma, Aditya Negi, Kamal Kant Saroch, Neeraj Kumar, Dr Nipun Jindal, Rohit Jamwal, Ashwani Kumar Sharma, and Ram Kumar Gautam. Other IAS officers will hold their department as additional charge until they return from the duty.

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