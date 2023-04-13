12-km stretch in Nagrota a nightmare for commuters

Rajiv Mahajan

Nurpur, April 12

A 12-km road stretch from Nagrota Surian to Lunj is badly damaged. It has become accident prone, especially for two-wheeler riders.

Potholes on this stretch are getting bigger with each passing day. The Public Works Department (PWD) has not repaired or maintained the road for the past several years.

Resentment is brewing among people, who travel on this stretch to visit district headquarters at Dharamsala. It links Nagrota Surian in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district with the 32 Meel- Ranital link road at Lunj. Tourists also use it to visit the historical rock-cut Masroor temple and the Pong Dam Lake.

Commuters from Nagrota Surian, Spail, Bassa, Katora, Bhater, Masroor and Tungli gram panchayats in Nagrota Surian and Dehra development blocks are up in arms over the utter neglect of the road. They lament that the PWD fills potholes with mud, which makes the road stretch slippery and even more dangerous for drivers.

Inquiries reveal that the link road has been damaged due to poor maintenance and plying of heavily loaded vehicles. Pradhans of Nagrota Surian, Bassa, Katora, Bhater, Masoor and Tungli gram panchayats have appealed to the state government to release funds for the repair and maintenance of the 12-km road stretch.

Ravi Bhushan, Executive Engineer, PWD division, Jawali, says the Central Government has given approval for the upgrade of this road under the Prime Minister Gram Sadak Yojana. The PWD has submitted a detailed project report (DPR) of around Rs 10 crore for the final approval. “As and when the nod is received, this road will be constructed and upgraded as per the DPR,” he adds.