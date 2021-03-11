12 new Covid cases, one death in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, May 14

A total of 12 cases were recorded in the state, besides one Covid-related death, in the last 24 hours.

The active cases were 77. The number of positive cases has risen to 2,84,938. The fatality figure was 4,118 with one death in Solan today. The highest number of four cases was recorded in Kangra, three in Chamba, two in Shimla and one each in Solan, Lahaul Spiti and Una. — TNS

Dhumal inaugurates state athletics meet