12 tragedy victims lived in same house at some point in time

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, August 18

A multi-storeyed house about 1 km away from the now destroyed temple in Summer Hill is shrouded in deathly silence. It’s the house of Pawan Sharma, who was trapped along with his six family members in the landslide on Monday morning.

One of them still missing Twelve persons trapped in debris at the Summer Hill temple lived in the same house at different points in time; seven belonged to the house owner’s family, while five lived there as tenants

Current tenants, advocate Harish Verma and his wife Mansi Verma, an Assistant Professor at HPU, have died in the landslide

HPU Professor PL Sharma, who also lived in that house with his family a few years ago, and his wife have died, while his son is still missing

Five bodies of the hapless family members, including Pawan’s wife, his son, daughter-in-law and two granddaughters, have been recovered, but Sharma and the third granddaughter is still missing.

“We have lost three generations of the family. Now we are waiting for the missing bodies so that we can cremate these,” said Sudesh Sharma, Pawan’s elder sister. It’s the fifth day of the search and rescue operation, but the agonising wait for the families and relatives of the people still stuck under the debris continues.

In a strange quirk of fate, five more persons who had lived in Sharma’s house as tenants at different time were also buried in the landslide. The current tenants, advocate Harish Verma and his wife Mansi Verma, an Assistant Professor at HPU, have died in the landslide. The duo left their daughter at home, thinking they would return soon from temple. “Mansi was five-month pregnant,” said Sudesh Sharma. PL Sharma, a professor at HPU, also lived with his family in Sharma’s house a few years ago. While his body and that of his wife have been recovered, his son is still missing. “The family had gone to the temple to thank the God as their younger son had just landed a good job. Unfortunately, they also got caught in the landslide,” said Virender Thakur, councillor of the Summer Hill ward.

Meanwhile, Pawan Sharma’s daughter, the sole surviving member of the family who is married in Ludhiana, is shell shocked. “She hasn’t uttered a word since the tragedy, she has gone totally silent,” said Sudesh Sharma.

Vinod Sharma, Pawan’s elder brother, said Pawan was a religious person and would start his day by visiting the temple. Raksha Devi, Pawan’s neighbour, is too traumatised by the fact that all these people died while paying obeisance at the temple. “This incident has jolted our faith,” she said.

