123 Himachal lecturers, TGTs get show-cause notices over poor Class 10, 12 board results

The Directorate of School Education has issued show-cause notices to 123 lecturers and Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs) for poor results in the Class X and Class XII board examinations this year. The department will also issue similar notices to principals and headmasters of schools whose overall results are significantly below the state’s overall pass percentage.

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“The notices to the teachers have already been sent. The department is in the process of identifying headmasters and principals of schools where the overall results have been poor. We will issue notices to them as well,” said an official from the Directorate of School Education.

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The department started holding teachers accountable for their students’ poor performance in board classes two years ago. Notices have been issued to teachers whose subject-wise results are less than 50 per cent of the overall board result in the respective subject. In the case of headmasters and principals, the threshold is 25 per cent of the overall board result.

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If teachers and administrative heads fail to provide a satisfactory explanation for the poor results, they stand to lose their annual increment.

“The provision for withholding an annual increment is in the rules. Last year, too, the increments of several teachers were withheld for poor performance,” the official said.

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According to the official, the initiative has had a positive impact, with the pass percentage in the board classes improving. The department is now also working to strengthen accountability at the primary and upper-primary levels. Unlike in the past, students are being detained in Classes V and VIII as well from last year, and the department is focusing on improving the quality of education at these levels.

“Officials of our inspection cell are monitoring the results at this level as well,” the official said.

Meanwhile, Ajay Negi, president of the Lecturers’ Association, urged the department to take a lenient view in cases where a teacher had consistently produced good results over the years.

“I know of a teacher who has produced excellent results for the past 25 years. His result fell below par this time due to some reasons. In such cases, the department should take a lenient view,” said Negi.