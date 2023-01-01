123 roads blocked, 34 transformers out of order in state

Tribune News Service

Dipender Manta

Mandi, December 31

As many as 123 roads have been blocked and 34 power transformers are dysfunctional after snowfall in different parts of the state.

As a result, residents of these areas are facing inconvenience due to the road blockades and the disruption of power supply.

A large number of roads are blocked in the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti, where considerable snowfall occurred two days ago. According to the data available with The Tribune, 30 roads are blocked in Udaipur subdivision, 86 in Lahaul subdivision and one road in Spiti subdivision. Besides this, a state highway was also blocked to traffic movement from Tandi to Kadhu nullah in Lahaul and Spiti due to snowfall in the region.

In Kullu district, two national highways — Aut-Luhri road near Jalori pass and NH-3 Manali-Rohtang road — are blocked. One road is blocked in Kullu subdivision. Meanwhile, two roads each are blocked in Kangra and Kinnaur districts, and one under Pangi subdivision in Chamba is also shut.

The Public Works Department and the Border Roads Organisation have engaged their workforce and machinery to restore the traffic on these roads.

However, the power supply was disrupted only in Kullu and Chamba, where electric transformers got defunct after snowfall. In all, 20 transformers are dysfunctional in Tissa subdivision and one in Pangi subdivision of Chamba district, and six in Thalout subdivision and seven in Manali subdivision of Kullu district.

The Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board authorities have engaged its workforce to restore the power supply in rural areas of both the districts.