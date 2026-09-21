Rs 125 crore to be spent in Baliwal for developmental works: Dy CM

Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri on Sunday said Rs 125 crore would be spent in Baliwal panchayat of the Haroli Assembly segment on various development works, adding that the funds had already been released.

He was speaking at the annual prize distribution function of the Baliwal senior secondary school.

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Addressing the gathering, he said road connectivity to the area was being improved, with Rs 42 crore sanctioned for the Panjuana-Polian road. He added that funds for land acquisition for the project had been made available to the Public Works Department.

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He said a bridge, estimated to cost Rs 3.5 crore, would be constructed on the Puboal-Baliwal road, while Rs 14 crore had been allocated for the Samnal-Panjuana road.

The Deputy CM said a drug testing laboratory, estimated to cost Rs 100 crore, would be established in Panjuana village, while an administrative building for the Bulk Drug Park would be constructed at a cost of Rs 40 crore.

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He said the construction of a working women’s hostel, at a cost of Rs 8.5 crore, had already commenced, while another Rs 1.5 crore had been allocated for the Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Baliwal. He added that these projects would provide fresh impetus to employment, education, healthcare and basic infrastructure in the region.

Agnihotri inaugurated an additional school building constructed at a cost of approximately Rs 22 lakh and honoured students who excelled in academics, cultural activities and sports during the 2025-26 academic session.

He announced that commerce classes would be introduced at the Baliwal school from the next academic session.

Music classes would be introduced at the Kangar school, he added.

The Deputy CM said student strength at Haroli college would reach approximately 1,000 next year, up from the present 500. He added that MSc and law classes would also commence at the college from the coming academic year.

He said the college was being developed into an institution with high-quality infrastructure and facilities.