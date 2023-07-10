125 roads blocked

Chamba: Around 125 roads, including the Pathankot-Chamba-Bharmour national highway, have been blocked due to landslips, sinking of portions and damage due to flash floods across the district. There are reports that 301 power transformers and 61 drinking water projects have also been affected due to downpour in the district.
