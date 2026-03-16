126 attend youth leadership programme at ITI-Bilaspur

“Youth leadership programmes play a crucial role in confidence-building among the younger generations,” said Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani while speaking at the valedictory function of a six-day youth leadership training programme, organised by the Art of Living organisation at the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) in Bilaspur today. As many as 126 trainees participated in the youth leadership training programme.

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Dharmani noted that these programmes provide young people the opportunity to discover themselves and understand their potential. He urged the trainees to value themselves and strengthen their self-respect. Motivating youth, he said that one should strive to take life in the right direction by balancing social and moral values. This, he added, would not only help youth create a distinct identity for themselves but also keep them constantly motivated to progress in life. He said every individual was unique and special. Hence, instead of imitating others, one must cultivate a spirit of learning from themselves. He also stated that nature itself was a great teacher from where everyone could grab great deals.

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Encouraging youth to step out of their fantasies and move forward with reality, Dharmani said that one’s attitude towards life directed their thought and action. He advised youth to set clear goals for their lives and work hard to achieve them. He called upon youth to become physically, mentally and intellectually strong, adding that mentally weak individuals were often drawn towards social evils like drug abuse. He said everyone faced challenges in life, and one must face these courageously. He encouraged the trainees to continuously upgrade their skills and keep learning so that they never feel inferior to anyone.

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During the programme, he also commended the efforts being made by The Art of Living organisation in the field of de-addiction. Earlier, Omkar Singh, Principal of the institute, shared details about the leadership programme with the audience.