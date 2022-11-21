127.5 gram heroin seized

Shimla, November 20
The Shimla police Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) on Sunday said it had recovered 127.56 grams of chitta (heroin) from a person.
The person was identified as Somra Uraw, a resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand.
The police said they had registered a case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Shimla Police informed about the incident in a tweet on Sunday.
“Nearly 127 gms chitta/heroin was recovered from one person, a resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand. A case undrer the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. has been registered at PS West. Further investigation is underway,” the police said.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
COP27 seals 'loss & damage' deal
Fund to aid poor nations hit by climate disasters | No conse...
UP man who killed ex-girlfriend and cuts her body into 6 parts says 'betrayal' led to murder
The incident bears an uncanny resemblance to the Shraddha Wa...
World waited far too long for this: India hails COP27 move
World should not burden farmers with mitigation responsibili...
Dera Sacha Sauda follower’s killing: Sixth shooter arrested after encounter in Jaipur
In exchange of fire, accused get injured | Slain dera follow...