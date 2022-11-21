127.5 gram heroin seized

ANI

Shimla, November 20

The Shimla police Special Intelligence Unit (SIU) on Sunday said it had recovered 127.56 grams of chitta (heroin) from a person.

The person was identified as Somra Uraw, a resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand.

The police said they had registered a case under Section 21 of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Shimla Police informed about the incident in a tweet on Sunday.

“Nearly 127 gms chitta/heroin was recovered from one person, a resident of Ranchi, Jharkhand. A case undrer the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. has been registered at PS West. Further investigation is underway,” the police said.

