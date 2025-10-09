12,786 volunteers unite to end TB in Kangra

In a powerful display of community-led healthcare, Kangra district has emerged as a frontrunner in Himachal Pradesh under the Swasth Nari-Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, enrolling an impressive 12,786 Nikshay Mitras — volunteers dedicated to supporting people with tuberculosis (TB).

Advertisement

Since the campaign’s launch on September 17, Kangra has transformed TB care into a people’s movement, with active support from Red Ribbon Clubs, MY Bharat Volunteers, NSS, NCC, Nehru Yuva Kendra and self-help groups.

Advertisement

These Nikshay Mitras offer more than just nutritional aid. They provide critical psychosocial support — listening to patients, addressing stigma, encouraging treatment adherence and involving families in care. Volunteers also raise awareness through street plays, wall art and door-to-door campaigns, bringing TB out of the shadows.

Advertisement

Tiara Block leads with 1,853 volunteers, followed by Jwalamukhi (1,840) and Lambagaon SHGs (528). Thousands of nutrition kits have been distributed.

The National TB Elimination Programme has recognised Kangra’s success. A national-level team will visit the district from October 12-15 to study this grassroots model of integrated TB care and volunteer-driven outreach. —