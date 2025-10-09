DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / 12,786 volunteers unite to end TB in Kangra

12,786 volunteers unite to end TB in Kangra

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Dharamsala, Updated At : 06:51 AM Oct 09, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

In a powerful display of community-led healthcare, Kangra district has emerged as a frontrunner in Himachal Pradesh under the Swasth Nari-Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan, enrolling an impressive 12,786 Nikshay Mitras — volunteers dedicated to supporting people with tuberculosis (TB).

Advertisement

Since the campaign’s launch on September 17, Kangra has transformed TB care into a people’s movement, with active support from Red Ribbon Clubs, MY Bharat Volunteers, NSS, NCC, Nehru Yuva Kendra and self-help groups.

Advertisement

These Nikshay Mitras offer more than just nutritional aid. They provide critical psychosocial support — listening to patients, addressing stigma, encouraging treatment adherence and involving families in care. Volunteers also raise awareness through street plays, wall art and door-to-door campaigns, bringing TB out of the shadows.

Advertisement

Tiara Block leads with 1,853 volunteers, followed by Jwalamukhi (1,840) and Lambagaon SHGs (528). Thousands of nutrition kits have been distributed.

The National TB Elimination Programme has recognised Kangra’s success. A national-level team will visit the district from October 12-15 to study this grassroots model of integrated TB care and volunteer-driven outreach. —

Advertisement

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts