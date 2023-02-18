128 drug peddlers nabbed in a month

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 17

The police have registered 100 cases and arrested 128 individuals in connection with drug trafficking in Shimla region in the past one month. They also busted an inter-state drugs racket and seized Rs 55 lakh from the main supplier of contraband. “We are working hard to nab main drug suppliers by establishing backward linkages,” said Shimla SP Sanjeev Gandhi, who had assumed charge a month ago.

Gandhi said, “During investigation in one case at Rampur, a drug money trail was found. The main supplier had links with drug peddlers in Shimla region. We detected around Rs 55 lakh in his bank account, which was earned through drug trafficking. The bank account was sealed.”

The SP said that it was a breakthrough for the police as 15 drug suppliers running an inter-state racket were arrested. “All these persons were supplying drugs in Shimla region and remote villages,” he added. Investigations were under way in several cases and more financial breakthroughs were expected.

The SP praised SDPO, Rampur, Chander Shekhar for busting the inter-state drug racket. “He picked up the money trail by probing e-transactions through Google Pay etc. It was a very difficult investigation,” he said.

Most of the people arrested in drug trafficking cases are retailers. “They supply drugs and work as crucial links in the supply chain. They are causing grave harm to society, especially the youth who get addicted to drugs or spurious substances,” said Gandhi.

Besides cracking the whip against drug peddlers, the police are helping those caught in the drug trap. “We have sent 70 persons addicted to drugs for rehabilitation. We are also offering counselling to the parents and guardians of addicts,” he said.