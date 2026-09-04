1,281 units functioning without 'consent to operate' in state, maximum 469 in Baddi

The Punjab Morcha, which is spearheading a campaign against improper industrial waste management in the Baddi-Barotiwala-Nalagarh industrial corridor, on Thursday sough a probe into red-category industries operating without the mandatory consent to operate. It said that legal notices would be sent to Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board officials for permitting 1,282 industries to operate while their consent applications were pending approval. Morcha convener Gaurav Rana said, “Government records relating to pending industrial consent to operate applications in Himachal Pradesh raise serious questions over the monitoring of industrial units.” He added, “According to online records for the period 2017 to 2026, a total of 1,281 industrial consent cases are pending in Himachal Pradesh. The highest number of pending cases are in Baddi (469), followed by Parwanoo (134), a revelation pointing towards serious lapses.”

The Punjab Morcha demanded immediate verification of the pending cases to ascertain the legal status of the industrial units concerned and whether they were operating with valid statutory approvals.

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Rana said that the data raised serious questions over the functioning of the Pollution Control Board. He added that all industrial units, the consent or renewal process of which was incomplete, should be inspected and their approval status made public. “The authorities have failed to demonstrate the required strictness towards red-category industries. Any relaxation in the enforcement of environmental norms can have implications for the Sutlej and the environment in the downstream areas of Punjab,” he added.

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Rana, an environmental activist, said, “We will not allow Himachal Pradesh and Punjab to be ruined. This struggle will no longer remain confined to two states; it will evolve into a movement to protect the environment in North India.”

He added that the Punjab Morcha’s legal team would soon issue notices to the Secretary and the Member Secretary of the Pollution Control Board in the matter. Meanwhile, the Pollution Control Board does not have a regular Member Secretary since October 2025 and the Secretary (Environment) is at present handling the additional charge.

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Another environmental activist Amitoj Singh Mann said that the government should make the consent to operate status of every industrial unit available in the public domain. Khushwinder Singh, a leader of the Chamkaur Sahib Morcha, who had been campaigning over water-related issues, said that the monitoring of industrial areas along the state border should be strengthened to safeguard the river waters of Punjab.

Capt Himmat Singh Majra, a resident of Majra village in Himachal, said that the pending 1,281 consent to operate cases warranted a detailed inquiry. Another villager Naresh Kumar Bhagla called for a comprehensive ground-level inspection to verify compliance with environmental norms.

Bhagwant Singh Mattor and women leaders Ritu Rani and Nishu Rani, who had been leading the agitation, said that access to clean water and a clean environment was the basic right of people and it could not be compromised.

President of the Punjab Morcha Gurdial Singh and other leaders said that they would pursue the matter both legally and through a public campaign. The data cited by the Punjab Morcha are based on industrial consent to operate applications mentioned in the district-wise state records of the Pollution Control Board.

Regional Officer, HP State Pollution Control Board, Baddi, Atul Parmar said that issues like inadequacies or fulfilling various statutory compliance requirements consumed sizable time, leading to delays though efforts were being made to streamline the process of consent renewal. As per the new directions, a one-time pollution consent certificate would be issued to registered industries with validity ranging from five to 25 years.