Rs 12K cr accumulated loss due to rain disaster: Sukhu

Hamirpur, August 28

Himachal Pradesh has suffered Rs 12,000-crore losses due to the recent rain disaster so far. This was stated by CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu while talking to reporters at Kanjiyan Helipad in the Bhoranj constituency here today.

Serious Security lapse at helipad A security lapse was witnessed at Kanjiyan Helipad when the CM’s helicopter was about to land there

A herd of stray cattle reached the helipad a short while before the landing of the copter

The pilot had to keep the helicopter hovering at height of about 200 feet above the ground for over two minutes

Security personnel later moved the cattle away, paving the way for the landing of the CM’s helicopter

About the relief from the Centre, he said the loss was over Rs 12,000 crore, but the relief being given by the Centre was too little. He had appraised the Governor about the prevailing situation in the state, he said. The Governor had promised to do his best to get help from the Centre, he said.

About illegal multi-storied buildings that crumbled during the disaster, the CM said he had asked the departments concerned to identify such constructions. He said the first priority of the government was to rehabilitate the people who had lost their houses.

Later, the CM visited various disaster-affected villages in the Bhoranj constituency of the district. He also met disaster-affected families in Chandruhi, Nagrota, Badhani, Bajroh, Chanboh, Awah Devi, Adhwani and Kanjiyan villages. He assured the people of every possible help.

He was accompanied by Bhoranj MLA Suresh Kumar, Skill Development Corporation Coordinator Atul Karohta, Hamirpur MLA Ashish Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa and district administration officials.

