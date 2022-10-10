Rs 12L aid to 19 entrepreneurs for startup plan

Nurpur, October 9
Former Nurpur MLA Ajay Mahajan awarded seed money to 19 entrepreneurs for their startups at Raja Ka Bagh here today. Mahajan, who is Kangra District Congress Committee president, provided financial aid of Rs 12 lakh under the contest ‘Idea 10 lakh ka’, which he had launched for the people of Nurpur Assembly segment on September 23.
The contest carried an amount of Rs 5 lakh, Rs 3 lakh and Rs 2 lakh for the winner, runner up and second runner up categories, respectively. The amount of each category was distributed among three persons. Another 10 persons were awarded a consolation prize of Rs 20,000 each.
The awards were presented by Bollywood actor Raj Zutshi, who was the chief guest and a member of the jury to select the contest winners. He said that he would explore the possibility of setting up a film city in Nurpur area.
Mahajan said the startup ideas shared by the participants included setting up agro-based industries, solid waste management plant, processing and storage units of post-harvest residual.
