Rs 13,141 crore supplementary budget passed

Tribune News Service

Shimla, March 15

The Vidhan Sabha today passed the supplementary demands for grants to the tune of Rs 13,141.07 crore for 2022-23. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had presented it yesterday.

The grants include Rs 11,707.68 crore for state schemes and Rs 1,433.39 crore for Central schemes. The other major expenditures proposed were for meeting the committed financial liabilities of the government, including Rs 6,004.63 crore for the repayment of advances and loans and Rs 1,260.65 crore for pension and other retirement benefits.