Rs 13,141 crore supplementary budget passed

Shimla, March 15
The Vidhan Sabha today passed the supplementary demands for grants to the tune of Rs 13,141.07 crore for 2022-23. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had presented it yesterday.
The grants include Rs 11,707.68 crore for state schemes and Rs 1,433.39 crore for Central schemes. The other major expenditures proposed were for meeting the committed financial liabilities of the government, including Rs 6,004.63 crore for the repayment of advances and loans and Rs 1,260.65 crore for pension and other retirement benefits.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Governor can't spark govt fall', SC questions Koshyari's role
Wants to know grounds that called for floor test in Shinde-U...
US upholds McMahon Line, says Arunachal integral part of India
Bipartisan Senate resolution on border passed
Burnt, soiled... excuses for 'lost' Haryana record
Ex-sarpanches fail to furnish fund receipts | Audit flagged ...