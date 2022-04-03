Rs13.7-cr RUSA aid for Mandi colleges

Shimla, April 2
A grant of Rs 13.75 crore has been released for four constituent colleges of Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel Cluster University in Mandi under the Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).
RUSA released over Rs 12.37 crore, while the state government released over Rs 1.37 crore to the Department of Higher Education for building infrastructure, said Amarjit Sharma, Director of Higher Education.
Government College, Mandi, received the maximum grant of over Rs 16.18 crore, followed by over Rs 10.82 crore by Government College, Bassa, over Rs 10.72 crore by Government College, Drang, and over Rs 10.69 crore by MLSM College, Sundernagar.
The total grant released to the university till now has increased to Rs 41.25 crore. If the 10 per cent share of the state government is added, the amount released, including by RUSA, stands at Rs 48.75 crore. —
