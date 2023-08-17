Shimla: 13 bodies recovered from Summer Hill temple rubble in 3 days

Shimla, August 16
As many as 13 bodies have been recovered from the rubble at the Summer Hill temple that was razed by a massive landslide on Monday morning. Except for a couple of carpenters and a labourer, who were pulled out by people immediately after the landslide, the search and rescue teams have found no survivor so far.
“Any survivors are unlikely to be found but at least all bodies should be retrieved and handed over to bereaved families,” said Yugal Thakur, who had been helping in the rescue operation.
The rescue teams recovered eight bodies on the first day of the operation, four on the second and the just one on the third day today. There are still at least eight people underneath the rubble. “We have prepared a list of 21 people who were inside the temple and are missing. There could be a few others as well whom we do not know,” said Jagdish Thakur, a local resident.
