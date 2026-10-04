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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Rs 13 crore sanctioned for water supply schemes in Kaffota: Minister

Rs 13 crore sanctioned for water supply schemes in Kaffota: Minister

Announces funds for school rooms and Regional Development Committee

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Pankaj Sharma
Nahan, Updated At : 01:03 AM Oct 04, 2026 IST
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Cabinet Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan addresses a gathering at the closing ceremony of the two-day 15th Sports and Cultural Competition in Kaffota.
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Industries, Parliamentary Affairs, and Labour and Employment Minister Harshwardhan Chauhan on Friday said drinking water schemes worth nearly Rs 7 crore would soon be completed to address water scarcity in the Kaffota area of the Shillai Assembly constituency.

He was addressing a gathering at the closing ceremony of the two-day 15th Sports and Cultural Competition organised by the Regional Development Committee at Kaffota on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.

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Chauhan said the Borad drinking water supply scheme, being executed at a cost of about Rs 5.5 crore, and the Khajuri-Patni drinking water supply scheme, estimated at around Rs 1.5 crore, were nearing completion. He said these projects would significantly ease the drinking water problem in the region.

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The minister also announced that the state government had sanctioned Rs 5.83 crore for completing the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) building at Kaffota. The institute building would be completed shortly and dedicated to the public, he added.

He said a 33-kV power substation was being established at Kaffota to improve voltage supply and reduce frequent power outages. Road connectivity had also been extended to nearby villages, while metalling and tarring works were underway to improve road infrastructure.

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Highlighting the significance of traditional fairs and festivals, Chauhan said such events continued to draw large crowds despite the growing influence of materialism and digital media.

He said sports competitions provided a valuable platform for athletes from Shillai, other parts of Himachal Pradesh, and neighbouring Uttarakhand to showcase their talent.

The minister said the government had introduced English-medium instruction from Class I in government schools and implemented the CBSE curriculum in 157 government schools across the state. Government schools at Shillai, Sataun, and Kaffota were among those included under the initiative.

Chauhan also announced the construction of four additional classrooms at Government Senior Secondary School, Kaffota, and sanctioned financial assistance of Rs 50,000 for the Regional Development Committee. He said the government remained committed to strengthening basic infrastructure, including roads, drinking water supply and electricity, in the rural areas.

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