13 IAS officers transferred in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 15

The government has transferred 13 IAS and nine HAS officers. Priyatu Mandal, a 2006-batch officer, is the senior most among the transferred officers.

Posted as Divisional Commissioner, Shimla, he has been appointed as Secretary, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj, relieving Devesh Kumar of the charge. He will, however, continue to hold the post of Divisional Commissioner, Shimla, and MD, Financial Corporation. Other transferred IAS officers are of 2014 batch and later.