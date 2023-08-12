13 injured as HRTC bus falls down road as it caves in at Mandi in Himachal Pradesh

Mandi, August 12
An HRTC bus met with an accident on the Kangu-Dehar road at Sundernagar in Mandi on Saturday, in which 13 passengers were injured.
The bus was on its way from Sundernagar to Shimla when the accident took place around 5.30 am.
At Saros, the road caved in all of sudden. As a result, the bus fell 100 feet down the road.
According to the police, the injured have been admitted to a hospital in Sundernagar, while five critically injured have been referred to the medical college at Nerchowk.
