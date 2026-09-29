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Home / Himachal Pradesh / 13-member team braves bad weather to evacuate Bara Bhangal resident

13-member team braves bad weather to evacuate Bara Bhangal resident

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Ravinder Sood
Palampur, Updated At : 01:36 AM Sep 29, 2026 IST
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Rescue team evacuates seriously ill villager from remote Bara Bhangal in joint Kangra-Chamba operation.
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A 13-member mountaineering rescue team braved treacherous terrain and adverse weather conditions to evacuate a seriously ill resident of remote Bara Bhangal village in Kangra district in a coordinated operation by the Kangra and Chamba district administrations.

Baijnath SDM Sankalp Gautam said the administration was alerted after Bara Bhangal resident Durga Ram complained of severe abdominal pain. Given the village’s remote location and the seriousness of his condition, Gautam immediately informed Kangra Deputy Commissioner Hemraj Bairwa.

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The Deputy Commissioner coordinated with the Chamba administration to arrange an emergency evacuation. A 13-member mountaineering rescue team, led by Pankaj Mahant, was dispatched from Chamba to Bara Bhangal.

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The team negotiated a difficult mountain route amid hazardous weather conditions to reach the patient. After administering first aid, the rescuers began carrying Durga Ram on foot through the challenging terrain.

After a strenuous evacuation, the patient was brought to Gharonda, from where he was shifted by ambulance to a hospital for further treatment.

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The operation once again highlighted the challenges of providing timely emergency medical assistance to residents of remote and inaccessible areas of the region. The prompt coordination between the Kangra and Chamba administrations proved crucial in ensuring the safe evacuation of the patient.

Gautam appreciated the rescue team for its courage, dedication and team spirit. He also thanked the Deputy Commissioners of Kangra and Chamba for their prompt intervention. The team comprised Bhuvneshwar Mahant, Kamlesh Thakur, Abhishek Sharma, Balbir, Deepak, Akash, Harish, Karan, Vikas, Dilwar Singh, Rakesh, Jairam and team leader Pankaj Mahant.

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