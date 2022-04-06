13 new Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh

Shimla, April 5
As many as 13 Covid cases were reported in the state today, taking the tally to 284,591. However, there was no death due to the virus. The highest number of three cases each was reported in Kangra and Mandi.—
