13 of 17 Solan councillors skip oath ceremony of nominated members

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, July 1

Thirteen of the 17 Solan Municipal Corporation councillors, including the city Mayor and Deputy Mayor, skipped the oath-taking ceremony of five nominated councillors here today.

DC Manmohan Sharma administered the oath to the five nominated councillors — Vijay Thakur, Deepa, Rajat Thapa, Puneet Narang and Gurpreet Singh.

A tug of war had been going on between two factions of the Congress to get their loyalists nominated as councillors since April. Multiple lists were sent to the Chief Minister’s office by the local MLA and Health Minister DR Shandil and the other faction supported by Mayor Punam Grover and Deputy Mayor Rajiv Kaura.

While the CM tried to strike a balance by picking names from both the lists and adding a name of his choice, it has left a majority of the councillors disappointed.

A section of the councillors were unhappy over the nomination of a councillor whose brother had contested as a BJP candidate in the civic body polls. Also, two councillors hail from Ward Number 1, creating an imbalance in the city politics.

Only four Congress councillors — Isha, Sangeeta Thakur, Sardar Singh and Puja — were present at the oath-taking ceremony.

The Congress had bagged nine of the 17 seats in the Solan MC in its first elections held in April 2021. All seven BJP councillors, five Congress Councillors as well as the Independent councillor skipped the event.