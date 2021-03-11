13 remanded in judicial custody

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 21

A local court today sent 13 accused in the paper leak case to 14 days judicial custody while two others were remanded in police custody for two days.

Virender Sharma, SP, Solan, said, “All 15 accused were produced before a local court after the completion of their police custody. Thirteen of them—four candidates arrested from Nalagarh, seven from Arki and a father-son duo—were sent to judicial custody while two agents were remanded in two days police custody”.

Raunak Dhankar, an agent, was arrested from Panipat for having tutored 11 candidates at a hotel on March 26, a day before the constable recruitment exam. He would be taken to Panipat for spot verification. Another agent Rakesh Bhardwaj had sold the question paper to the father-son duo from Arki. He would be taken to Mandi district for spot verification.