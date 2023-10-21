13 schools participate in Sanawar Literary Fest

Tribune News Service

Solan, October 20

The eighth edition of The Sanawar Literary Fest concluded at The Lawrence School, Sanawar, last evening. More than 45 students, representing 13 prestigious schools, exhibited their talents at the fest.

A host of activities such as poster-making, slogan-writing and ad-a-jingle were organised on the first day of the two-day fest. Showcasing their creativity, the students made a variety of posters and recited self-written poems in the ad-a-jingle competition on the theme ‘Incredible India’.

The “Basantar Memorial Declamation Contest” dedicated to the memory of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetrapal, an alumnus of The Lawrence School who was awarded the Param Vir Chakra, marked the concluding event. The young soldier had made a supreme sacrifice in the Battle of Basantar in 1971.

