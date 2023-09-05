13 teachers to get State Award

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 4

As many as 13 teachers have been selected for State Teachers Award from different parts of the state. A State Selection Committee has chosen these teachers for their outstanding contribution in the field of education. The teachers will be conferred the award at Raj Bhavan tomorrow on the occasion of Teachers’ Day.

The selected teachers include Amar Chand Chauhan, principal at GSSS, Anni; Deepak Kumar, lecturer (Biology) at GBSSS, Chamba; Ashok Kumar, lecturer (Commerce), at GBSSS Mandi; Kishan Lal, DPE at GSSS Bajaura, Kullu; Hem Raj, TGT at GSSS Himri, Shimla; Kamal Kishore, drawing master, GSSS Teuri, Una; Naresh Sharma, head teacher, GPS Girtheri, Hamirpur; Pradeep Kumar, JBT at GPS Saloh, Solan; Shiv Kumar, JBT at GPS Kakrana, Una; and Kailash Sharma, JBT at GCPC Lal Pani, Shimla.

The State Election Committee has nominated three teachers for the award, namely Kishori Lal, Office of Deputy Director (Inspection), Elementary Education, Hamirpur; Dalip Singh, Lecturer (English) at GSSS Wasani, Sirmaur; and Hari Ram Sharma, principal at GMSSS, Nerwa, Shimla.

